OLD MAN YELLS AT CLOUD:

Biden, appearing to admit defeat on ending the filibuster & nationalizing elections, randomly starts shouting: States’ voter reform laws are “about who gets to count the votes! Count the vote! Count the vote!” pic.twitter.com/66LpGL1ckQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

UPDATE: A friend comments: “What a great day! Biden loses in USSC, get panned on his GA speech and Sinema torpedoes the election bill.”