January 14, 2022

LET THE CHIPS FALL WHERE THEY MAY: Sen. Ron Johnson Demands Details From Pentagon on Project Veritas COVID Story Origins Report. “The impetus for Johnson’s request was a report by a Marine major working at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The report was subsequently released by Project Veritas. In it, we learn that EcoHealth Alliance pursued a grant from DARPA in 2018 to study ways to prevent a coronavirus outbreak similar to the Sars CoV-2 coronavirus that caused the current pandemic.”