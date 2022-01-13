January 13, 2022
MICHIGAN AUDIT TO SHOW ‘NEARLY 30%’ MORE COVID DEATHS TIED TO LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES:
While the report itself won’t be revealed until Monday, the early release of Wednesday’s letter by the Department of Health and Human Services was a sign of the attention the findings will likely receive.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key point of disagreement with GOP lawmakers, and legislators have been working to investigate the data at the center of the debate.
House Oversight Chairman Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, confirmed the 30% finding in a Wednesday evening interview.
“The 30% number is accurate, and it’s incredibly troubling,” Johnson said of the Auditor General’s finding.
Despite the above report, and similar headlines from New York State, other Democratic governors are employing the same strategy, to likely similar disastrous results: Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Connecticut is asking nursing homes to take in Covid-positive patients.