January 13, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: ‘A Battle for the Soul of America.’

Like the Wizard of Oz, Joe Biden shouts at you to pay no attention to the figurehead standing at the podium while his wicked witches and flying monkeys ready another assault on America-as-founded and its institutions. Biden and his party answer to a higher authority, perceive an arc of history that bends toward their idea of “justice,” and will “by any means necessary” compel your conformity. They wake up every morning and ask themselves: how can we punish our enemies today? And then they set about doing just that.

So Biden was right. He’s said it many times. This really is a battle for the soul of America. And you’re the enemy.