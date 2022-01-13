January 13, 2022

A FRIEND WHO LIVED IN CHINA FOR SOME TIME SAYS THE WORD TO LISTEN FOR IS “HARMONY”: FAUCI & “TOP SCIENTISTS” LIED TO US ABOUT POSSIBLE COVID LEAK THEORIES – VIVA FREI VLAWG. [VIDEO]

His comments on this, filtered through my memory:

One of the nation’s top scientists agreed with lying to the public in order to preserve “international harmony”. Exact words. “Harmony” is just about the most Chinese trump card against objective reality you can find. You might be telling the truth, but if you are “disharmonious”, off to the laogai with you. I hadn’t known that exat term was used when this was first reported. Knowing it now, it’s the clearest confession of loyalty to PR China that I have ever seen from a government official, to include Clinton taking cash from Chinese fixers and Swalwell banging a hot Chinese spy.

So, there you have it. To quote Kipling: “They sold us, and delivered us bound to our foe.”