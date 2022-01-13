January 13, 2022

EMORY LAW JOURNAL SCANDAL UPDATE: Prof. Andrew Koppelman (Northwestern) on the Emory Law Journal Controversy. “The editors do not allege falsity or offer any evidence of scholarly dereliction. It’s been claimed that he resisted editing, but the editors did not ask for his claims to be better supported. They demanded the deletion of the entire final third of the article. The editors think that academic work ought not to describe what the scholar takes to be reality if revealing or calling attention to that reality is ‘hurtful’ and ‘divisive.’ That notion, which is increasingly common, attacks the scholarly enterprise at its root.”

Law firms should be reluctant to hire the Emory Law Journal editors involved in this debacle, for poor judgment.