«
»

January 13, 2022

THAT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE STUPID, AND ENDORSED UTTERLY BY PROGRESSIVE POLITICS: How School Closures Made Me Question My Progressive Politics: I’ve never felt more alienated from the liberal Democratic circles I usually call home. “I’m well aware of the stereotypes of white parents choosing the private-school option when the going gets tough at public schools. I told myself that prioritizing being a ‘good leftist’ at the expense of my son’s well-being wasn’t good parenting, but as a red-diaper baby myself, the white guilt dies hard.”

So long as it dies, because it’s butt-stupid.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.