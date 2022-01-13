«
January 13, 2022

RESIGN! Education Secretary Miguel Cardona under fire for soliciting parents-as-terrorists letter.

A conservative education activist is calling for Miguel Cardona’s job after emails revealed the education secretary solicited the infamous letter from the National School Boards Association calling parents protesting at school board meetings domestic terrorists.

Ian Prior, the executive director of the Fight for Schools PAC, told the Washington Examiner that every political officer involved in colluding with the NSBA should lose their jobs, especially Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

I agree. Characterizing political opponents, or parents, as “domestic terrorists” is a poisonous abuse of power. It should be a crime, or at the very least a firing offense.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:05 am
