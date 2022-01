#RESIST: A reader emails: “I saw TWO of the stickers in November in completely different states. This one was in Wisconsin near Madison.”

“And this one was in Virginia Beach, VA.”

Plus, Rich Vail writes: “I’ve spotted these all over Savannah, Georgia area from Tybee Island to Richmond Hill. This example is at the Circle K on US 80 east of I95.”

It’s a coast-to-coast phenomenon!