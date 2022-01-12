January 12, 2022

CHINESE VIRUS PROBLEMS IN CHINA: Chinese Authorities Seal Residents’ Doors in COVID-Hit Xi’an, Depriving Them of Food Supplies.

Chinese authorities sealed residents’ homes in the city of Xi’an on Jan. 8 because of a COVID-19 outbreak, but didn’t arrange for a reliable food supply, residents say. Now, after being locked down for almost three weeks, they’re lacking in food and are on the edge of mental breakdown.

The Chinese regime has claimed that the outbreak in Xi’an has been under control since Jan. 5. However, the regime has upgraded some of its control measures, although some Xi’an residents still weren’t able to leave their homes as of Jan. 11.

“I had never been diagnosed with COVID-19. Why did they seal my door?” Cai Jiaying (a pseudonym), a resident of the Rongshang Compound, Changyanbao Community, Yanta District in Xi’an, told the Chinese-language Epoch Times on Jan. 9. “Our residential compound has been locked down for 21 days. … In the beginning [of the lockdown], I consoled myself. I was disappointed days later and then felt hopeless and despair.”

Cai said she and her husband had bought only a little food in the past three weeks, and they didn’t know when they would be able to buy more.