EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

It was a clownshow, not an “insurrection,” and given how the Whitmer kidnap “plot” story has unfolded it’s hardly crazy to suggest that the FBI or some other government agency played a dishonorable role here. Indeed, the past few years have revealed one government agency after another playing a dishonorable role.

UPDATE: From the comments: “If Rubio is saying it, the weathervane has shifted. Good news.”