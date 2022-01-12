January 12, 2022

TUNING OUT! Viewership at scandal-plagued CNN plummets by as much as 90% from last year in both overall audience and in advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 demographic.

Going all-in with joyless monomania means quite a crash when your opponent leaves office, as the post-Clinton American Spectator found out the hard way 21 years ago.

On the other hand, things are looking up the beleaguered network: “CNN Boasts They Haven’t Had An Employee Sex Scandal All Year,” America’s Newspaper of Record reported on January 3rd…