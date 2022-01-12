January 12, 2022

MAKE AMERICA 2016 AGAIN! Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump 2024 — yep, life has become a horror movie.

In the wake of her loss, Clinton asked us to feel sorry for her — rather than the other way around.

Here was a candidate handed the nomination by her party, which flushed out her most serious primary contender, Bernie Sanders, behind the scenes.

If she couldn’t beat a former reality star with that assist — plus the $150 million war chest, the backing of Beyoncé and Bruce and Oprah, the media industrial complex not just firmly behind her but rabidly anti-Trump — what makes anyone, anywhere, convinced she could pull it off in 2024? Trump’s run is a given. So is Hillary’s inevitable loss.

The good news? As we’re learning, even the most stubborn mutations weaken over time.