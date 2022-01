STACEY LENNOX: Is the DOJ Readying Biden’s Brownshirts to Deal With His Political Opposition? “President Joe Biden reinforced this idea Tuesday at a speech in Georgia. While encouraging Senate Democrats to blow up the filibuster to pass the federal takeover of elections, he suggested that anyone opposed to that agenda stands with Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy. To rational people, that statement is insane. But the leader of the executive branch said it.”