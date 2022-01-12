January 12, 2022

WHERE IS SCOTUS? Supreme Court Does Joe Biden’s Dirty Work by Delaying Ruling on Vaccine Mandate. “It appears that Biden has succeeded in running out the clock. The Supreme Court could have ruled that the lower courts’ stays on the mandate should continue, and yet here we are three days after the rules went into effect and justices remain silent, leaving employers with only two choices: comply with the mandate or defy OSHA, which wields enormous power and hovers like the sword of Damocles over their businesses.”