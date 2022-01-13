January 13, 2022

DESPERATELY SEEKING… HILLARY? Biden’s Epic Collapse Has Democrats Desperately Looking to Hillary Clinton for Salvation. “Is this the same woman who thought she could ignore rural voters and finally get a white working-class outreach operation going many months too late during the 2020 election, which was based in… Brooklyn? She ran twice and lost. It’s the same thing with her. The more time she spends in the spotlight, the more unpopular she becomes. It will happen again if Democrats try to pull a Hillary 2024 move. The lady is just not liked. Stop trying to retcon 2016, fellas. It happened—we won.”