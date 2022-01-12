January 12, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: USA Today Tries to Destigmatize Pedophilia, Fails Miserably. “The article quoted no psychologist or forensic researcher with a different viewpoint on pedophilia – those who might rather characterize it as a severe mental disorder rather than a sexual orientation. It only gives a passing mention that the well-being and protection of children should be society’s top priority when it comes to handling such disorders. Instead, the article keeps asserting the need for treatment, allowing pedophiles to live openly without fear of social ostracization, not accounting for the risks involved. USA Today took a beating on social media for the article and subsequently deleted a tweet defending its controversial position…The New York Times, Vice, Salon, and many other outlets have also attempted to destigmatize pedophilia in one way or another.”

