January 12, 2022

#EMPTYSHELVESBIDEN: ‘It’s like a Soviet store during 1981:’ Grocery stores across the US have empty shelves as supply chain crisis and COVID combine to make basics like milk, bread, meat, canned soups and cleaning products hard to find.
