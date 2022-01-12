January 12, 2022

I DID THAT: Reader Randall DeGeorge sends this: “This is from the Giant supermarket near my house in Fredericksburg, VA, yesterday. I actually went to 3 different Giants looking for a particular item my wife likes, but took pictures only in this one. The pictures are fairly representative of all the stores I hit. To be fair, not all of the shelves were like this; most of the shelves with canned goods and staples were pretty well stocked. Fresh food, though, including the meat section, was scarce. I’m fortunate enough to live within a 15 minute drive of at least 6 different supermarkets, so I can find what I need most of the time. But I don’t recall ever seeing stuff like this. Interesting times.”

Yeah, the shortages are spotty and uneven but they are increasingly widespread.

Then there are the prices. Another reader sends this: