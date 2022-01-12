January 12, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Guilty Conscience? CDC’s Walensky Lets the COVID Cat Out of the Bag.

Was it a guilty conscience that prompted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to tell the world on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 7 that 75 percent of COVID-19 deaths occurred among those with four or more comorbidities?

If it wasn’t, it should have been.

Four or more? What would the percentage have been for those with a mere two or three comorbidities? Eighty-five? Ninety-five? Ninety-eight?

It couldn’t be more obvious that COVID-19 was a serious danger most of all to those who were very sick in the first place. The obese also had concerns, although that is rarely mentioned because not politically correct. And, alas, sometimes the recently vaccinated.

For that, we all had to be injected, masked up, locked down, and isolated for two years. And they say Jan. 6 is a scandal?

Global corporations have participated in this madness for their own power-hungry reasons, firing their unvaccinated employees. Our large medical institutions have behaved abominably, often motivated by greed or fear of losing government subsidy.

But worst of all by far is what has been done to America’s children as a result. The past two years—and continuing now in many venues—have been the worst case of child abuse in human history.

Unfortunately, that’s not as hyperbolic as it sounds. Think about the numbers and the size of the populations involved.

The pervasive retardation and attendant neurosis of America’s young, indeed millions throughout the world, because they have spent their early developmental years wearing masks and separated from each other, trapped in their homes, staring at computer screens, will be felt for decades to come.

Suicides and suicidal ideation have escalated among the young. What does that say about their futures, not to mention ours? A generation of substance abusers looms.