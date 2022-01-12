January 12, 2022

«
GOOD: NCAA Backflips on Natural Immunity, Says Athletes Who Had COVID Now Considered Vaccinated. “Now for the part we’re only supposed to whisper: COVID vaccinations for hard-playing athletes remain controversial.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:09 am
