January 12, 2022

EVERYBODY IS GOING TO GET COVID: China Tightens Lockdown Measures As Omicron Spreads To Another Port City. “What’s more, Chinese health authorities have repeatedly confirmed new cases of omicron in increments of two. As we know, omicron doesn’t spread like this. Where there are two cases, there are likely more. But if we have learned anything over the past two years, it’s that China’s numbers aren’t to be trusted. Chinese authorities have suspended six more US flights in coming weeks amid a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID. This brings to 70 the number of cancellations this year.”

“Zero COVID” is impossible, but it’s fun watching Chinese communists (as well as authoritarians closer to home) discredit themselves with every worthless measure.