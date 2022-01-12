January 12, 2022

WHO YOU GONNA BELIEVE — BIDEN OR YOUR OWN LYIN’ EYES? Empty Shelves Disprove Biden’s Supply-Chain Boasts. “I guarantee you that when this newsletter is shared on Twitter, some ninny will respond that he just went to Safeway or Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods and didn’t see any shortages — as if the complaint about the supply chain was a contention that every shelf on every store in every community was bare. No, the problem is that an unpredictable mix of goods are suddenly unavailable, with little sense of when new shipments will arrive. Sometimes this problem has minor consequences — getting straight fries instead of curly fries — and sometimes there are huge consequences, such as oncologists who are struggling to get more medications and other medical supplies.”