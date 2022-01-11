January 11, 2022

HOWARD STERN GOES OFF ON ‘F*CKNUT’ NOVAK DJOKOVIC OVER HIS COVID CONTROVERSIES: ‘Throw Him Right The F*ck Out Of Tennis.’

Howard Stern has already called for Aaron Rodgers to be kicked out of the NFL for his vaccine stance, and now he’s calling for tennis star Novak Djokovic to be banned from playing tennis. Djokovic has chosen not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and is now allegedly being investigated by The Australian Border Force for submitting a false travel declaration upon his arrival in Australia. “That fucknut Djokovic,” Stern ranted on the latest edition of his SiriusXM radio show. “What a f**king asshole,” Stern added. “The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t want to get his vaccine. They should throw him right the f**k out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye.” Stern then accused Djokovic of lying about having gotten Covid. “He could be lying,” Stern said. “He could be lying. He’s a douchebag. He’s a f**knut.”

Flashback: Howard’s end: Shock jock Stern has lost his sting — and his mojo.

“The Howard Stern Show,” long in decline, is dead. In March 2020, when New York City officially went into lockdown, Stern fled to his basement in the Hamptons. Over one year later and now vaccinated, as he first admitted on-air Monday — back from yet another vacation — Stern still has no intention of ever returning to his Midtown studio, his luxury Upper West Side apartment, or any semblance of pre-pandemic life. The Howard Stern who stayed on air as planes flew into the World Trade Center is unrecognizable. “Things will never get back to normal,” he declared just two weeks ago. “I do not believe the pandemic will ever be over.” For a once-constant listener like me, this is heretical, especially here in New York City, where every single neighborhood is struggling to survive. Also, Howard: This pandemic will end, even though you, a germophobic recluse, clearly wish it would not. * * * * * * * * Stern’s rants are so expected and so often hit the same notes — personal hygiene, looks, financial status, marital troubles, professional incompetence — that even attacked staffers feel the same boredom that long ago came over the listener. And how could they not? Stern long ago abandoned his best attribute, going after famous hypocrites. Hilaria Baldwin, for example, pretending for years to be from Spain — when really she’s from Boston — and bagging a movie star would once have been Stern show fodder for days. But Hilaria barely rates a mention. Why? Can’t piss off Howard’s good pal Alec in the Hamptons. Howard’s in with the cool kids — all he ever really wanted, despite claims to the contrary.

As original Saturday Night Live writer writer Anne Beatts famously said, “You can only be avant-garde for so long before you become garde.”