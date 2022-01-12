January 12, 2022

TRY, TRY AGAIN: Amazon workers will redo Bessemer union election on February 4th. “The election will be carried out almost a year after workers originally voted on whether to unionize Amazon’s BHM1 facility. The union lost that election nearly two-to-one but disputed the results, taking issue with a mailbox that employees feared Amazon had access to. The mailbox was installed by the USPS, at Amazon’s request, and at one point had a ‘privacy tent’ put up around it, which the NLRB says employees believed was monitored with video.”