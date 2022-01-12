January 12, 2022

FROM THE NEW DEAN OF THE U.C. IRVINE NURSING SCHOOL:

The earth is sick with an illness that arises from how we who inhabit the Global North live. The effects of this illness largely fall upon Black, Indigenous, and People of Color here but more so in the Global South. Newer technologies may contribute to the solution to climate change, but they will not treat the underlying illness. The treatment is to change how we live and work. Let us, here at the school and within UCI Health, follow through on the COP26 commitment to developing climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems. Let us, as a nursing community, give Earth the same succor it gives us day in and day out.