January 11, 2022

WHY ARE THESE RIGHT FIGURES BACKING DRIVE TO ABOLISH ELECTORAL COLLEGE? If you think only Left-wingers man the continuing effort to abolish the Electoral College so the popular vote in a few Blue States like New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey can dominate presidential elections, think again.

Hayden Ludwig of the Capital Research Center has a lengthy, detailed and documented analysis in The American Conservative that puts the spotlight on Saul Anuzis and others from the ranks of the Conservative side of American politics who are working with the Left on this campaign that is only a handful of states away from ensuring no Republican ever again is elected President.