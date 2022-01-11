January 11, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER: California Considering Insane Plan to Double its (Already High) Taxes.

The proposed amendment would hike several key taxes to fund a state-level government healthcare scheme. According to the right-leaning Tax Foundation , it would increase the average household’s taxes by an astonishing $12,250.

It’s estimated that the amendment would increase state revenue by $163 billion a year, which is more revenue than California had ever seen in an entire year before 2020. (That means it’s effectively doubling the state’s taxes.)