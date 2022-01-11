January 11, 2022

THE DEMOCRATS AREN’T SENDING THEIR BEST TO THE SUPREME COURT: Defending OSHA’s Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says ‘I’m Not Sure I Understand the Distinction’ Between State and Federal Powers; The justice’s reference to a national “police power” raised some eyebrows. That’s because it’s well established that there is no national police power.

