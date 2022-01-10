January 10, 2022

JOY REID: On January 6, I Worried Rioters Would Destroy Black History Museum.

As she watched rioters break into the U.S. Capitol last January 6, MSNBC host Joy Reid has revealed her greatest worry was that the mob would vandalize the Black History Museum, because the protests were “deeply rooted in anti-blackness.”

“I can remember every moment of that day, really, and thinking to myself, ‘My God I hope that these marauding masses of MAGA supporters don’t find the Black History Museum and ransack it.’ That was the first thing that struck me as I saw them, you know, heading toward the Capitol and starting to bash their way in,” said Reid on the anniversary of the disturbance. “For some reason that was the thing that stuck in my head.” She also said a picture of a man holding a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol “disgusts me more than any of the other images” of the January 6 riots.