January 10, 2022

AOC TELLS ME THIS JUST MEANS THAT FAREED ZAKARIA JUST WANTS TO MAKE LOVE TO HIM: Liberal Media Scream: CNN goes full Nazi on Trump.

This week’s Liberal Media Scream highlights the latest anti-Trump screed from CNN by alarmist Fareed Zakaria in a special about the dangers to U.S. democracy that former President Donald Trump and his followers pose. In his special, aired Sunday and scheduled again for tonight, he moves quickly to raise the Nazi Germany comparison, and that of madman Adolf Hitler, with the 45th president, who is eyeing a 2024 bid to get his job back. If Trump “wins the nomination and it’s a close election, we will almost certainly face a constitutional crisis,” Zakaria said in urging Republicans to join more level-headed Democrats to “save American democracy.”

They really can’t quit the Bad Orange Man, despite the fact that they’re treading water obsessing on him: The Ratings Are in for CNN’s January 6th Obsession—and Hoo Boy. “Even during the supposed highlight of the night, the two-hour special from the Capitol, CNN trailed Fox News big time. For further context, CNN’s ratings were down some 90 percent in primetime compared to the previous January 6th. Ironically, Bret Baier’s hard-hitting interview with Liz Cheney on Fox News dwarfed anything CNN did all day, and Tucker Carlson, as usual, was the highest-rated show of the night.”