January 10, 2022

WELL, IT’S ELIE MYSTAL:

UPDATE: They’re probably spreading this lie to counteract the (true) story about Justice Sotomayor: Delicious: WaPo hits Sotomayor with 100,000 Pinocchios. “Naaah, it was only four, but it’s more fun to use Sonia Sotomayor’s math. Glenn Kessler did what the Supreme Court justice apparently didn’t bother to do and checked the actual figures from the CDC, as well as his own common sense. The fact-check delivers the maximum number of Pinocchios, even though it doesn’t address all of Sotomayor’s ignorant questioning last week.”