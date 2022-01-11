January 11, 2022

WELL, SOMEBODY NEEDS TO: Ezra Klein explains democracy to Democrats. “Ezra Klein’s latest opinion column for the NY Times is titled “Steve Bannon is Onto Something.” What is that Bannon has figured out that Democrats haven’t? Well, if you read the column it’s basically federalism, i.e. the idea that democracy works not just at the federal level but also at the state and local level. Klein’s piece opens with a knock against people who spend a lot of time reading, listening and commenting on political news but not really doing anything of substance. To his credit, he includes himself in that category.”

Plus: “A much simpler way to say all of this would be to just point to Virginia where Democrats lost control of the state because Terry McAuliffe ran a one-note campaign tying his opponent to Trump while simultaneously ignoring the local issue (education) that actually mattered to voters. It turns out that approach didn’t work very well.”