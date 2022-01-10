January 10, 2022

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: John Nolte: The 355 Is Another Woketard Box Office Flop.

The 355 does deserve credit for not pulling a Ghostbusters, for coming up with an original franchise and not hijacking a male-driven one, but does a single second of this trailer make you want to go out in the cold, drive to a movie theater, and plunk down $40?

Who in the world is this movie made for?

The liars in the entertainment media will tell you, It’s about time we had a female-driven action movie! How long are we going to continue to buy into that con? Women have been kicking butt in movies for 50 years. Ask Pam Grier about that. The problem is that the whole idea of 85-pound women taking down 210-pound men is becoming a tired cliché, but nowhere near as tired as the propaganda that says this is something new.

* * * * * * * * *

Who would want to spend two hours with five grim, joyless, smug women?

Most of all, where’s the sex?

You cast five beautiful women in a grab-ass spy movie and there’s not a single shot of T&A? Are you insane?

Plus, the whole vibe is stridently anti-male, so there goes half your audience.

Gee, remember when movies like this were fun and sexy and liked men and were desperate to entertain and went on to make $125 million?

The 355 will be lucky to clear $15 million — a movie that likely cost $60 million to produce and at least that amount to promote probably won’t clear $50 million worldwide.