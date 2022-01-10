January 10, 2022

VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW UPDATE: The Washington Post wonders How Ralph Northam Survived His Scandals:

Of course, it’s no big mystery how Northam remained in office. If Northam had resigned or the state legislature removed him from office, the lieutenant governor would take over – and the lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, was facing two serious accusations of sexual assault. (The Virginia House Democratic Caucus argued that “the allegations against Lieutenant Governor Fairfax are extremely serious,” and also that the state legislature should not investigate the allegations.) If Northam and Fairfax resigned, then state attorney general Mark Harring would be governor — and Harring admitted he had worn blackface to a college party in 1980.

If Northam, Fairfax, and Harring had all resigned simultaneously, then the speaker of the House of Delegates at that time – Republican Kirk Cox – would become governor. And Virginia Democrats believed that a Republican governor was much worse than blackface, wearing a Klan hood, or allegations of past sexual assault.