January 10, 2022
NBC’S SAVANNAH GUTHRIE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST.
Flashback to April: NBC’s ‘Confusion’ Over Red States Handling COVID Better Than Blue States.
In another tease minutes later, [Hoda] Kotb promoted “an inside look at the nation’s confounding trends when it comes to the coronavirus.” Fellow co-host Savannah Guthrie explained: “Yeah, we’re going to go behind the numbers and find out why there’s a surge in certain states and a decline in others, and why people in those states could be getting a false sense of security.”
Introducing the segment in the 7:30 a.m. ET half hour, co-host Craig Melvin again declared that “the trends in COVID cases across the country that have health officials really scratching their heads.” Guthrie chimed in: “Yeah, some states with stricter rules are now seeing surges and then many that were reopened right away and abandoned mask mandates are experiencing sizable drops.”
Related: AOC has COVID:
Notice how libs aren’t attacking her for running around Miami without a mask. Notice how her enablers in the media aren’t acting like getting sick is some sort of moral failing. Notice how none of them are screaming that she’s killing Grandma.
That’s because she’s 1) a fellow Democrat, and 2) a healthy, vaccinated young woman who will be mildly sick for a few days. Then she’ll be fine. It’s not a big deal. She’s gonna be okay, and so are you. Calm down.
Here’s wishing AOC a speedy recovery, so she can blame Ron DeSantis and make Republicans want to elect him president in 2024.
