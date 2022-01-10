January 10, 2022

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Putin’s Kazakhstan Problem. “Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine was suddenly disrupted by an uprising in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan caused by spiking gas prices, oligarchical corruption, and economic collapse. The surprise rebellion forced the Kremlin to send in thousands of troops to restore order, likely a difficult task given allegations that the plotters come from inside the security establishment itself. ‘Kazakhstan’s former intelligence chief has been arrested on suspicion of treason following nationwide anti-government protests.'”