January 10, 2022

MATT MARGOLIS: Biden’s America: White People Need Not Apply for COVID Treatments.

Yes: Is The Biden ‘Recovery’ Leaving Black America Behind?

Well, Biden is finally bringing the unity — there isn’t a single group he hasn’t hurt.

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:05 am
