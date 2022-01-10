January 10, 2022
MATT MARGOLIS: Biden’s America: White People Need Not Apply for COVID Treatments.
Yes: Is The Biden ‘Recovery’ Leaving Black America Behind?
Well, Biden is finally bringing the unity — there isn’t a single group he hasn’t hurt.
