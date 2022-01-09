January 9, 2022

JORDAN PETERSON:

Flashback: Allison Williams joins the Daily Wire after leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate.

Williams, who joined ESPN in 2011, has been vocal about her decision not to get the vaccine. She announced via Twitter on Sept. 9 that she would not be on college football sidelines in 2021 considering ESPN mandated that live-event staffers must get the vaccine. She said she made the decision as she and her husband try to conceive a second child.