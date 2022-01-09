January 9, 2022

VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW UPDATE: Meteorologist says transportation officials ignored forecasts, leading to I-95 disaster.

The chief meteorologist for Accuweather criticized transportation officials for effectively ignoring forecasts of a winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday morning, saying engineers had adequate warning and could have prevented the I-95 gridlock.

Accuweather’s Jonathan Porter provided screenshots showing that his team predicted six to 10 inches of snowfall in the Washington, D.C., area. Up to 10 inches of snow ultimately fell across the D.C. metropolitan area, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, marking the highest total the region has seen since Jan. 2019 and one of the biggest snowfalls on record in the city.

Porter said the Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT) could have done more to prevent hundreds of motorists from being stranded overnight on a roughly 50-mile stretch of I-95 running from Richmond to D.C. Accuweather had issued its first snowstorm forecast on Sunday night and another one warning of “rapidly worsening travel conditions” on Monday morning.

“This is an opportunity for us to say we can’t let that happen again — this disaster was completely preventable, totally preventable,” Porter said. “We make accurate forecasts so people can make better decisions. Quite honestly, the fear so many people felt could have been avoided based on more proactive responses. This is an opportunity for creative solutions to be generated.”