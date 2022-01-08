January 8, 2022

NICE: Sailor in Santa Monica Bay Led by Dolphins to Woman Stranded Miles From Shore, Saves Her Life.

The Marina del Rey resident, who just completed his American Sailing Association course, rendezvoused at 9:30 a.m. with three friends at the dock—where he primed them in man-overboard rescue protocol before setting sail. At about 11:30, the voyagers on the bay spotted a pod of dolphins off their starboard.

“We got excited, took a bunch of pictures … and once the dolphins went toward the west of the boat, that’s when I saw this hand,” Koz told The Epoch Times. “I wasn’t even sure, I just thought it was a hand. I definitely knew something was wrong.”

Koz turned to intercept the stranded swimmer, who was barely-conscious, struggling to keep her head above water, but did not want to strike her with the boat. “I tried to pass by her, possibly within 15 feet from her,” he recalled. A female crewmember threw a lifeline as they passed her and made a figure-eight to perform a second pass. . . .

Within seven minutes, a Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) Lifeguard boat arrived, transferred her aboard, and took her to UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Hospital, Daily Mail reported. She was treated for severe hypothermia and released after three days.

She had apparently gone for a midnight skinny-dip only to be swept out to sea and rendered stranded, managing to stay above water for nearly twelve hours by floating on her back.