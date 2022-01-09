January 9, 2022
NANCY PELOSI UNDER FIRE FOR PROMOTING CREDIBLY ACCUSED TRANSPHOBIC WHITE SUPREMACIST:
Political experts instantly assailed Pelosi’s judgment on social media. “What on earth,” wrote journalist Josh Barro. “Who thought this was a good idea[?]” Several pointed to a recent Vox article that explains why Hamilton (and other cultural artifacts of the Obama administration) “feels so cringe right now.”
Alas, the 81-year-old Pelosi is presumably not woke enough to understand why the decision to include Miranda in the ceremony was tantamount to committing violence against vulnerable communities.
That’s no excuse.
Heh. However, it was amazing seeing this November 2016 Onion headline become real: DNC Aiming To Reconnect With Working-Class Americans With New ‘Hamilton’-Inspired Lena Dunham Web Series.