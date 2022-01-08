January 8, 2022

BEATLES: GET BACK NEWS:

● Disney confirms The Beatles: Get Back to arrive on Blu-ray & DVD on 2/8. “The Blu-ray Disc SKU will be a 3-disc set that includes one episode per disc. Sound for the program will be Dolby Atmos, as can be heard on Disney+. We don’t know for sure whether there will be special features or not, but the package will apparently feature “8 hours of content” which would seem to indicate that only the documentary itself will be included (as it’s 486 minutes long). The packaging will apparently include a set of collector’s cards featuring photos of the band members.” So apparently, it won’t be bundled with a restored edition of Let It Be, unfortunately.

● Beatles’ Famed Rooftop Concert to Screen in IMAX Theaters. Get Back director Peter Jackson will participate in a special Q&A following the concert film’s special theatrical release. “The 60-minute feature will fittingly premiere Jan. 30, 53 years to the day after the Beatles staged their famous final public performance.”