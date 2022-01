YOU’LL PRY MY GAS COOKTOP FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS: N.Y. governor proposes 1st-ever statewide ban on gas hookups in new buildings.

Democrats and environmentalists just want to make your life worse. And it’s moronic to call a building “zero emissions” just because it’s hooked up to a power plant somewhere else out of sight. Now if they were backing lots of nice clean nuclear plants that would be different, but of course they’re not.