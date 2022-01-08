«
»

January 8, 2022

#RESIST: ICYMI, A reader sends this pic from a truck stop in Segovia, Texas: “And they were there before I arrived!” It’s a genuine phenomenon.

Related: 100Pcs I Did That Biden Funny Car Stickers. #Resist #CommissionEarned

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:27 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.