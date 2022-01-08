January 8, 2022
#RESIST: ICYMI, A reader sends this pic from a truck stop in Segovia, Texas: “And they were there before I arrived!” It’s a genuine phenomenon.
Related: 100Pcs I Did That Biden Funny Car Stickers. #Resist #CommissionEarned
#RESIST: ICYMI, A reader sends this pic from a truck stop in Segovia, Texas: “And they were there before I arrived!” It’s a genuine phenomenon.
Related: 100Pcs I Did That Biden Funny Car Stickers. #Resist #CommissionEarned
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.