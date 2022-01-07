January 7, 2022

#RESIST: A reader sends this pic from a truck stop in Segovia, Texas: “And they were there before I arrived!” It’s a genuine phenomenon.

Related: 100Pcs I Did That Biden Funny Car Stickers. #Resist #CommissionEarned

UPDATE: From the comments:

Rule 5: Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.

Rule 6: A good tactic is one your people enjoy. “If your people aren’t having a ball doing it, there is something very wrong with the tactic.”