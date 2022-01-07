January 7, 2022

THEY SURE AREN’T POPULAR WITH ANYONE I TALK WITH: Airport Security Measures Are Popular, But Pointless. “The problem is that Americans way overestimate the effectiveness of the TSA and overall airport security efforts at keeping them safe from bad actors. Truthfully, the fact that they think the TSA accomplishes much of anything at all beyond making air travel a bigger pain in the ass reflects a massive disconnect between what people think is a good idea and what actually has a positive effect on the world.”