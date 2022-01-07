January 7, 2022

JIM TREACHER: It’s Friday, Write Your Own Headline.

The great Andrew Stiles at the Washington Free Beacon looks at “A Day in the Life of a Traumatized Journalist.” Here’s an excerpt of what daily life is like for those unsung heroes:

9:25 AM — Check your phone. You have two missed calls from your editor, so you ring her back. You’re too damn proud to request another day off for self-care, so you decide to power through and pitch her the following story ideas: 1) “How to Talk to Your 8-Year-Old Nephew About ‘Harry Potter’ and The Author Who Must Not Be Named,” 2) “How the New CNN+ Streaming Service Could Be a Safe Alternative to Sending Kids to School,” 3) “Twitter Sleuths Raise Doubts About Casey DeSantis Cancer Diagnosis,” and 4) “Why You Shouldn’t Feel Bad About Berating Your Maskless Delivery Driver.”

I don’t know how these brave champions of truth and honor manage to maintain their integrity, day in and day out. Make sure to thank a journo today, if you can get a word in edgewise.