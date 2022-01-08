«
January 8, 2022

I’M NOT SEEING THAT MUCH HUMILITY: “Humbled repeatedly by a virus that has defied expectations, scientists are reluctant to predict the future.”

If I got three polio vaccinations and then still contracted polio, I’d have questions.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
