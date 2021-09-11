January 7, 2022

‘SCREENSHOT THAT ONE!’ Katie Pavlich and others spot a problematic 2020 tweet from Kamala Harris’ new comms director:

Flashbacks:

● Kamala Harris says she will be ‘first in line’ for a coronavirus vaccine if health experts approve it, but ‘if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, then I’m not taking it.’

—Business Insider after the debate between Harris and Mike Pence, October 7th, 2020.

● Here’s a montage of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Andrew Cuomo saying not so long ago that you shouldn’t trust the feds, the FDA, and the vaccine.

—Not the Bee, September 11th, 2021.

Despite poisoning the well: As His Presidency Founders, Biden Scapegoats The Unvaccinated.